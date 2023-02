Culture Minister and Chair of the National Famine Commemoration Committee Catherine Martin and has announced that this year’s National Famine Commemoration will take place Milford, Co. Donegal.

It will be the third time the Commemoration will be in Ulster.

The ceremony, on Sunday 21st May, will be broadcast on the RTÉ News Now channel and give the people of Donegal a chance to honour the loss of the Great Famine and remember those who fled.