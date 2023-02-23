Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Off duty police officer criticial after being shot outside Omagh

Police in Tyrone have launched an attempted murder investigation after an off-duty officer was shot just outside Omagh.

The shooting happened at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road.

The senior off-duty PSNI officer was shot multiple times at a sports complex between Omagh and Killyclogher shortly before 8 o clock last night.

It’s understood two masked gunmen attacked the officer as he coached an underage football team.

The victim was rushed to hospital in Derry by ambulance were his condition is described as critical but stable.

Gardai also say they are Co-operating with the PSNI and have intensified patrolling along the border.

The Taoiseach’s condemned the shooting calling it “a grotesque act of attempted murder”.

The attack has been condemned across political divides as ‘outrageous’, ‘shameful’ and ‘disgraceful’.

DUP MLA Tom Buchanan says the circumstances are chilling………………..

 

