Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the Dail the Department of Transport will look into the recent series of flight cancellations at Donegal Airport in Carrickfinn.

Deputy Thomas Pringle told the Dail that a number of recent cancellations were explained away as ‘technical issues’ by the operator, but that he argued needs to be explained more clearly.

Mr Varadkar told him that the government will follow up on the query, describing the service as a ‘genuine public service obligation’………