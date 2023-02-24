Colaiste Na Carraige win U-16C All-Ireland Schools Basketball League

Colaiste Na Carraige won the U16 ‘C’ Girls All-Ireland Schools League as they defeated Coláiste Dún An Rí 44-36 at the National Basketball Arena.

They had to hold off a spirited comeback from their Cavan opponents who trailed by 11 at the midway point in the third but got to within four inside the final three minutes.

MVP Alanna Boyle scoring two crucial buckets in the last 90 seconds to close the game out and spark off wild celebrations from the travelling support.

Colaiste na Carraige: Alanna Boyle (17), Clodagh Ellis (8), Saoirse O’Donnell (5), Molly Moy, Lauren McCloskey, Ailbhe Doherty, Alannah Rafferty, Maria Diver, Laura Boyle, Emma Diver.