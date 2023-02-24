Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Colaiste Na Carraige win U-16C All-Ireland Schools Basketball League

Photo: Colaiste Na Carraige players and fans celebrate at the National Basketball Arena.

Colaiste Na Carraige won the U16 ‘C’ Girls All-Ireland Schools League as they defeated Coláiste Dún An Rí 44-36 at the National Basketball Arena.

They had to hold off a spirited comeback from their Cavan opponents who trailed by 11 at the midway point in the third but got to within four inside the final three minutes.

MVP Alanna Boyle scoring two crucial buckets in the last 90 seconds to close the game out and spark off wild celebrations from the travelling support.

Colaiste na Carraige: Alanna Boyle (17), Clodagh Ellis (8), Saoirse O’Donnell (5),  Molly Moy, Lauren McCloskey, Ailbhe Doherty, Alannah Rafferty, Maria Diver, Laura Boyle,  Emma Diver.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

PSNI Chief to meet Stormont leaders today

24 February 2023
diabetic pump
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government accused of ‘generic responses’ over insulin pump services in NW

24 February 2023
Irish Water logo
News, Top Stories

Water outage notice for Cooladerry

24 February 2023
Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Yet another scam targeting people in Donegal

24 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

PSNI Chief to meet Stormont leaders today

24 February 2023
diabetic pump
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government accused of ‘generic responses’ over insulin pump services in NW

24 February 2023
Irish Water logo
News, Top Stories

Water outage notice for Cooladerry

24 February 2023
Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Yet another scam targeting people in Donegal

24 February 2023
Cashel na Cor
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE urged to make filling of vacancies at Cashel na Cor a priority

24 February 2023
Ukraine Flag
News, Audio, Top Stories

Today marks one year since war broke out in Ukraine

24 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube