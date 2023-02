Donegal County Council is applying for a foreshore lease to facilitate the instillation of a 20 metre by six metre landing pontoon at Meevagh Boatyard.

The council has been working towards the development for a number of years, as the previous pontoon is no longer usable.

As part of the application, a public consultation opens this morning until March 27th.

Former Cllr Noel McBride is a community activist in Meevagh – He says this is a very important development…………