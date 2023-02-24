Government accused of ‘generic responses’ over insulin pump services in NW

A Donegal Deputy has accused the Government of repeatedly delivering generic responses to calls for insulin pump services to be rolled out at Sligo University Hospital.

There have been repeated calls for the service to be put in place to benefit people right across the North West.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says the Tanaiste committed to follow up with him last October but to date, there has been no response.

Deputy Pringle told the Dail that the Government continues to fail those in need of the vital service: