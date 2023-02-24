Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HSE urged to make filling of vacancies at Cashel na Cor a priority

An Inishowen Councillor has called on the HSE to make the filling of vacant positions at Cashel na Cor a priority.

The service has been operating at a reduced capacity for some time now.

The HSE has confirmed that there are still a number of staff vacancies including a managers position. Once the required management and staffing required for the safe delivery of day services is in place, the HSE says Cashel na Cor will be able to reopen at full capacity.

Councillor Albert Doherty says once again it appears efforts are lacking to get the centre up and running again:

