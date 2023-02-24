Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish seafood among lowest emissions of all food production in Ireland

Bord Iascaigh Mhara has found Irish seafood has among the lowest emissions of all food production in Ireland.

The study, which is the first of it’s kind, is a commitment of the Government Climate Action Plan and provides an important baseline for Irish seafood industry.

It identifies targeted strategies to help minimise the carbon emissions associated with the production of seafood in Ireland.

It found that carbon emissions for the sector are just under 400,000 tonnes of CO2 – less than 2% of those produced in other key food sectors.

This number includes the emissions for both farmed and wild seafood.

Farmed mussels which are rope grown, oysters and wild caught mackerel are the most environmentally friendly.

While fuel accounts for more than 90% of the carbon produced. The processing and transportation pf product make up the remainder.

 

The transition to hybrid fishing vessels and alternative fuel sources are being explored as an opportunity to further reduce the emissions of the industry.

Later this year BIM are expecting release a report under the Climate Action Plan 2023 on the role such alternatives will have in the Irish seafood sector.

 

