Ryan announces consultation on latest round of Offshore Energy proposals

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has launched a public consultation on the draft second Offshore Renewable Energy Development Plan, which sets out Ireland’s strategy for the future of offshore renewable energy in Ireland. A number of public consultation events have been announced today, including one in Killybegs on March 13th.

The full report can be read HERE

The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD, has today launched a public consultation on the draft second Offshore Renewable Energy Development Plan (OREDP II).

This plan sets out Ireland’s strategy for the future of offshore renewable energy in Ireland. The plan focuses on ensuring we identify the best locations for the right renewable technologies, to generate benefits from the extensive potential we have for generating renewable energy from our seas.

The draft OREDP II outlines the proposed criteria to identify these optimal areas – known as Broad Areas of Interest – which will ensure that we plan to use the right technologies in the right places. Broad Areas of Interest are large areas of the Irish maritime space that have been identified as technically suitable for future offshore renewable energy development through the OREDP II assessment.

Welcoming the publication of the draft OREDP II, Minister Ryan said:

“Ireland’s wind, waves and tides offer huge, clean, sustainable sources of offshore renewable energy. To harness this energy for the benefit of all, we need to ensure we put the right offshore technologies in the right places.

“The Offshore Renewable Energy Development Plan (OREDP II) is one of the key building blocks being progressed now by Government to deliver on our ambition to develop 2GW green hydrogen and at least 30GW floating energy beyond 2030.

“I encourage all, particularly those in coastal and island communities, to participate in the consultation events online or in person. The maritime area is a shared space and we want to hear from all those with an interest in our seas. How we plan for this development will be important to ensure benefits are delivered for everyone.”

The Enduring Regime is our long-term vision for offshore renewable energy in Ireland. The State will ensure that the economic, environmental and social benefits of offshore renewable energy are realised for everyone. This includes choosing the right offshore technologies to use in the right places through the OREDP II. The OREDP II is one element of building the Enduring Regime, which also includes development of a Hydrogen Policy, Interconnector Policy and Economic Assessment.

Adopting a more strategic, plan-led approach will ensure that the economic, environmental and societal benefits of offshore renewable energy are realised for everyone, including:

Meeting our future energy demands;

Transforming our economy and industry;

Achieving net-zero carbon emissions;

Protecting our environment;

Sharing use of our seas.

Public Consultation

A public consultation for the draft OREDP II is now open for submissions until 20th April 2023 on www.Gov.ie/OffshoreEnergyPlan.

As part of the consultation process, a series of online, public outreach and in-person stakeholder workshop events will take place around coastal communities in Ireland over the coming weeks to raise awareness of the OREDP II. For the full list of events and registration details, visit

www.Gov.ie/OffshoreEnergyPlan. Capacity is limited at stakeholder events and advance registration is required. Following the conclusion of the public consultation process and consideration of all submissions, the draft OREDP II will be finalised and published in the summer of 2023.