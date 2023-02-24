Today marks one year since war broke out in Ukraine

Its one year to the day since Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

The country’s intelligence service is being warned to expect increased missile attacks in the coming days to coincide with the anniversary.

More than 8 thousand civilians have died, while as many as 13 thousand have been injured.

According to the UN the true number is likely to be substantially higher.

14 million people have been displaced from their homes.

At least 487 children were killed and 954 injured.

Tashic Merminovic is the Director of a school in the outskirts of Kyiv, speaking through an interpreter she says children have been profoundly affected by the conflict: