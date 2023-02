A water outage issue has been reported for Cooladerry.

As a result there may be traffic disruptions due to repair works.

The works issued by Donegal County Council, may cause supply disruptions to Cooladerry, Magherahann Upper and surrounding areas.

They are scheduled to take place from 9am until 5pm on today.

It is recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.