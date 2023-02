People in Donegal are being targeted in yet another scam doing the rounds.

Gardai are warning people about a text scam which purports to be from EFlow claiming an outstanding fee is owed and urging the recipient to click the link contained in the message.

People are reminded to never click a link within an unsolicited text message and never provide personal information.

If you think you have been a victim of fraud you are urged to contact Gardaí immediately.