Saturday was a day of disappointment for Donegal’s underage hurlers as both their Minor and U20’s sides suffered defeats to Derry.

In the Minor League, Derry ran out 3-15 to 2-07 victors.

Menawhile the U20’s were beaten 2-17 to 0-14 in their League.

Tom Comack has the full time reports from Donegal GAA Centre of Excellence…