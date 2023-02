Donegal’s rearranged Conor McGurk Cup final against Ulster University has now been fixed to take place on Thursday March 2.

Mickey McCann’s side advanced to the decider thanks to a 3-31 to 0-8 win over Monaghan in the quarter finals before their semi final with Antrim was postponned twice.

Due to the beginning of the League, Antrim then withdrew from the competition leaving Donegal in the final to take on Ulster University at 8pm in the Dub Arena in Belfast and admission is free.