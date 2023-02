Tyrone may have been beaten by 0-12 to 0-10 by Tyrone in Convoy in the Jim McGuigan Cup (Ulster Minor Development League), but manager Gerry Donnelly felt that there were many positive aspects to his side’s performance.

He believes that the league is all about learning, and while Donegal were the better team he felt it was a good test for his team.

He spoke with Tom Comack on Saturday Sport.