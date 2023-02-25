Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Institute beat second placed Annagh, but Dergview lose in thriller

Institute got a morale-boosting win as they overcame second placed Annagh United 2-0 in the NIFL Championship.

First-half goals from Jamie McCormack and Calvin McCallion set them on the road to victory. ‘Stute are ninth in the table.

Meanwhile, second from bottom Dergview were beaten again, this time going down 3-2 at home to Ards in an incident filled game.

Mikhail Kennedy and former Finn Harps striker Jamie Browne were on target for the Tyrone side but the visitors scored through Ethan Taggart, Adam Salley (penalty) and Thomas Murray.

Ards were reduced to ten men when Christopher Crane was sent off in the 73rd minute but they held on for victory.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardaí searching for missing Donegal teenager

25 February 2023
PSNI road closed
News

PSNI investigating “suspicious object” near Omagh

25 February 2023
Omagh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Omagh community call for end to paramilitary violence

25 February 2023
InCollage_20230225_101412347
Playback

Irish Music Month competition finalists

25 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardaí searching for missing Donegal teenager

25 February 2023
PSNI road closed
News

PSNI investigating “suspicious object” near Omagh

25 February 2023
Omagh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Omagh community call for end to paramilitary violence

25 February 2023
InCollage_20230225_101412347
Playback

Irish Music Month competition finalists

25 February 2023
barnesmore gap
News, Audio, Top Stories

McGowan confident that Barnesmore Gap Greenway will be a success

25 February 2023
polestar
News, Top Stories

DCC seeking to have Letterkenny Flood Relief Scheme prioritised

25 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube