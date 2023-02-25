Institute beat second placed Annagh, but Dergview lose in thriller

Institute got a morale-boosting win as they overcame second placed Annagh United 2-0 in the NIFL Championship.

First-half goals from Jamie McCormack and Calvin McCallion set them on the road to victory. ‘Stute are ninth in the table.

Meanwhile, second from bottom Dergview were beaten again, this time going down 3-2 at home to Ards in an incident filled game.

Mikhail Kennedy and former Finn Harps striker Jamie Browne were on target for the Tyrone side but the visitors scored through Ethan Taggart, Adam Salley (penalty) and Thomas Murray.

Ards were reduced to ten men when Christopher Crane was sent off in the 73rd minute but they held on for victory.