Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

McGowan confident that Barnesmore Gap Greenway will be a success

A Finn Valley councillor says this week’s drop in events as part of the public consultation on the Barnesmore Gap Greenway linking the Twin Towns and Donegal Town were very successful, and auger well for what he believes will be a very important development in the near future.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says over 200 members of the public participated in the events and their input will be very important in the coming months as decisions are taken on potential routes.

Cllr McGowan says there’s been a lot of interest in this proposal, and he believes the council will be pushing an open door when it comes to seeking national support and funding……….

