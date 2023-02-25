Omagh community call for end to paramilitary violence

Hundreds have gathered for a rally in Omagh today, calling for end to paramilitary violence in the North.

It follows the shooting of police officer John Caldwell, while volunteering at kids football training in the County Tyrone town on Wednesday night.

He’s fighting for his life in hospital.

The New IRA remains the current line of enquiry for the police – with five men arrested.

Chair of the local Beragh Swifts Football Club, Ricky Lyons says it’s been a difficult few days for the club and community…