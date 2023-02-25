Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Omagh community call for end to paramilitary violence

May be an image of one or more people and text that says "Rally called by Omagh Trade Union Council NO GOING BACK! Unite against paramilitary violence Omagh Courthouse Saturday 25th of February, 11.30am"

Hundreds have gathered for a rally in Omagh today, calling for end to paramilitary violence in the North.

It follows the shooting of police officer John Caldwell, while volunteering at kids football training in the County Tyrone town on Wednesday night.

He’s fighting for his life in hospital.

The New IRA remains the current line of enquiry for the police – with five men arrested.

Chair of the local Beragh  Swifts Football Club, Ricky Lyons says it’s been a difficult few days for the club and community…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardaí searching for missing Donegal teenager

25 February 2023
PSNI road closed
News

PSNI investigating “suspicious object” near Omagh

25 February 2023
Omagh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Omagh community call for end to paramilitary violence

25 February 2023
InCollage_20230225_101412347
Playback

Irish Music Month competition finalists

25 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardaí searching for missing Donegal teenager

25 February 2023
PSNI road closed
News

PSNI investigating “suspicious object” near Omagh

25 February 2023
Omagh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Omagh community call for end to paramilitary violence

25 February 2023
InCollage_20230225_101412347
Playback

Irish Music Month competition finalists

25 February 2023
barnesmore gap
News, Audio, Top Stories

McGowan confident that Barnesmore Gap Greenway will be a success

25 February 2023
polestar
News, Top Stories

DCC seeking to have Letterkenny Flood Relief Scheme prioritised

25 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube