BREAKING: Deal reached on NI Protocol

A deal has been reached between the UK and EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol, according to senior British Government sources.

A press conference announcing the deal is due in the next hour.

British prime minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen have been meeting at Windsor.

A deal had been close for a matter of weeks now with just final wrangling taking place

The Protocol is the deal which avoided a hard border with Northern Ireland by seeing goods checked when they came from the rest of Great Britain into the North

It’s understood this deal does away with a lot of those checks which had been such a bugbear for unionists

We know the British Government and the EU are onside the question now is who else?

Can Rishi Sunak get past the hardline Brexiteer MPs in his party and crucially – will the DUP back this deal?

Because without them onside powersharing doesn’t resume in Northern Ireland and the whole thing will be for naught