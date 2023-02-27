Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Former Tánaiste Mary Coughlan calls for sense of respect to return to political life

Former Tánaiste Mary Coughlan has called for a sense of respect to return to political life.

Ms Coughlan told a recent See Her Elected event in Donegal that more support is needed for women to become involved at decision making tables.

A See Her Elected event on Friday in Donegal Town heard that a sense of respect needs to be brought back into political life.

Mary Coughlan says we were able to get a woman to outer space before we could get a woman elected to the county councils in the North West.

Ms Coughlan says politics was changing and being from a ‘political dynasty or political family’ was not necessary in today’s society as politics was becoming more inclusive.

She spoke about the need for women supporting each other and highlighted the importance of resilience and well-being for women in the political arena.

The former Tánaiste says she feels respect needs to be brought back into political life, respect for those you put their name forward, for those who are elected and within the chamber for each other’s point of view.

brexit
News, Top Stories

BREAKING: Deal reached on NI Protocol

27 February 2023
modular home
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC must do more to prepare for modular homes – Pringle

27 February 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 February 2023
Magheroarty 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for long-term strategy to develop Magheroarty

27 February 2023
Advertisement

