Three pubs in Donegal to be converted into houses

Over 50 vacant pubs across the country are to be turned into housing.

The long-closed public houses are to be converted as part of a scheme aimed at boosting housing and reducing the number of vacant properties.

In Donegal, 3 pubs have given notification to change use of the building to give way for 5 homes.

They can be changed into living accommodation without planning permission under the scheme which targeted vacant and ‘above the shop’ dwellings.

Since the scheme began, 41 residential units have been created in Donegal through the change of use of 23 public houses.

