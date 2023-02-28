Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part one we see what’s making the front pages and then we have extensive reaction to the new Brexit deal. Later we hear calls on the LGFA to rescind a policy that allows transgender woman play GAA:

In hour two we have Community Garda Information, calls for cash to be accepted at GAA turnstiles and we mark World Rare Diseases Day:

In the last hour, we speak to the two men behind a new private health clinic in Letterkenny and Marty Morrisey is in studio to tell us about the Marty Party’ coming to Letterkenny in March:

Top Stories

rishi sunak
News, Audio, Top Stories

Prime Minister visits Northern Ireland to sell the

28 February 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 February 2023
GARDA
News

Gardai issue appeal after two cars keyed in Kilmacrennan and Letterkenny

28 February 2023
aldi
News, Top Stories

Aldi launches 2023 Community Grants programme

28 February 2023
