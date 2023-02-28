Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



In Part one we see what’s making the front pages and then we have extensive reaction to the new Brexit deal. Later we hear calls on the LGFA to rescind a policy that allows transgender woman play GAA:

In hour two we have Community Garda Information, calls for cash to be accepted at GAA turnstiles and we mark World Rare Diseases Day:

In the last hour, we speak to the two men behind a new private health clinic in Letterkenny and Marty Morrisey is in studio to tell us about the Marty Party’ coming to Letterkenny in March: