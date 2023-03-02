Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show…

Hour one kicks off with our usual review of the front pages, then we discuss traffic delays in Muff due to roadworks, concerns over the impact on new rules governing short term letting and a caller is struggling to renew her drivers license:

We discuss further the calls from the  Chief Medical Officer for older people to return to their normal lives, two students are in studio to discuss their work with the Irish Second Level Students Council and we preview Donegal Enterprise Week later in March:

In hour three, we are in Wexford in the aftermath of a fire at the local General Hospital and then Julie is in studio to discuss her weight loss journey through a stomach bypass operation:

