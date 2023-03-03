Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Acute Oncology Nurses at Saolta hospitals helping cancer patients avoid ED

The introduction of Acute Oncology Nurses at hospitals across the country including at Letterkenny University Hospital has resulted in a significant increase in the number of cancer patients avoiding the Emergency Department.

Since the initiative was introduced in response to the pandemic, 84% of patients undergoing active cancer treatment who become ill at home did not end up presenting at an ED.

The specialist nurses assess the patient’s symptoms using an evidence-based tool and advise on the most appropriate care and management required.

