Acute Oncology Nurses at Saolta hospitals helping cancer patients avoid ED

The introduction of Acute Oncology Nurses at hospitals across the country including at Letterkenny University Hospital has resulted in a significant increase in the number of cancer patients avoiding the Emergency Department.

Since the initiative was introduced in response to the pandemic, 84% of patients undergoing active cancer treatment who become ill at home did not end up presenting at an ED.

The specialist nurses assess the patient’s symptoms using an evidence-based tool and advise on the most appropriate care and management required.