Coveney at Donegal ATU campus today for Better Business Conference

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney is in Donegal today for the first in a series of Better Business conferences which are taking place across the country.

The event, which gets underway this morning, is intended to help businesses to boost their performance through digital transformation, and also improve their energy footprint.

Previewing the event last month, Minister Coveney told Highland Radio News the hope is these events are intended to stimulate growth and job creation locally, and the decision to start the series of conferences in Donegal was a deliberate one………..