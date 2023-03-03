Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Coveney at Donegal ATU campus today for Better Business Conference

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney is in Donegal today for the first in a series of Better Business conferences which are taking place across the country.

The event, which gets underway this morning, is intended to help businesses to boost their performance through digital transformation, and also improve their energy footprint.

Previewing the event last month, Minister Coveney told Highland Radio News the hope is these events are intended to stimulate growth and job creation locally, and the decision to start the series of conferences in Donegal was a deliberate one………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ATU 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Coveney at Donegal ATU campus today for Better Business Conference

3 March 2023
hse
News, Top Stories

DMHS receives finding for five more staff to support people in Creeslough

3 March 2023
uisce eireann
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann to begin water main replacement project in North Inishowen

3 March 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday March 2nd

2 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

ATU 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Coveney at Donegal ATU campus today for Better Business Conference

3 March 2023
hse
News, Top Stories

DMHS receives finding for five more staff to support people in Creeslough

3 March 2023
uisce eireann
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann to begin water main replacement project in North Inishowen

3 March 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday March 2nd

2 March 2023
gritthurs
News, Top Stories

Six routes to be gritted this evening

2 March 2023
stconalsbuilding
News, Audio, Top Stories

McMonagle welcomes plans to bring St Conal’s Buildings back into use

2 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube