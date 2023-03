A West Tyrone MLA has hit out at those responsible for placing sinister and threatening posters outside a primary school in Artigarvan.

Posters of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar appeared in recent days warning of ‘Peace or Protocol’.

The Taoiseach previously warned that a return to a hard border would threaten a return to violence in Northern Ireland.

MLA Daniel McCrossan says there is no support for such a stance within the local community: