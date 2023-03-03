Derry beat the Champions to move top of Premier Division

Derry City have moved to the top of the Premier Division thanks to a 2-1 win in Dublin at the Champions Shamrock Rovers.

Ben Doherty had Derry ahead at the Tallaght Stadium in the 18th minute before Johnny Kenny equalised eight minutes later.

The goal that won the game came early in the second half as Jamie McGonigle found the back of the need to give the Candystrips a huge victory.

Derry are one point cLear of Bohemians and two points ahead of third place Drogheda United.

The win at the Tallaght Stadium was Derry’s first since 2017.