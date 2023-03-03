Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Derry beat the Champions to move top of Premier Division

Derry City have moved to the top of the Premier Division thanks to a 2-1 win in Dublin at the Champions Shamrock Rovers.

Ben Doherty had Derry ahead at the Tallaght Stadium in the 18th minute before Johnny Kenny equalised eight minutes later.

The goal that won the game came early in the second half as Jamie McGonigle found the back of the need to give the Candystrips a huge victory.

Derry are one point cLear of Bohemians and two points ahead of third place Drogheda United.

The win at the Tallaght Stadium was Derry’s first since 2017.

Top Stories

DSC_6418
News, Top Stories

Donegal Town Green Hub pilot launches for sucess

3 March 2023
Ukraine Flag
Top Stories, Audio, News

Government hopes to find permanent accommodation for refugees

3 March 2023
News Logo Posts
Playback

News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday the 3rd of March

3 March 2023
brexit
Top Stories, Audio

Starmer says there’s an opportunity for devolution in Northern Ireland

3 March 2023
