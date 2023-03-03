Donegal name squad for trip to Armagh

It seems Donegal Manager Paddy Carr is sticking with the same 15 that started the game last Sunday for this weekend’s clash with Armagh at the Athletics Grounds.

He has named the same line up that was on the field for the whistle in the drawn game with Galway in Letterkenny.

It means Martin O’Reilly keeps his place ahead of Caolan Ward and Peader Mogan will start again from the bench.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh will have full LIVE match commentary from the game with the build up from 7.15pm, on-air across the north west and online at highlandradio.com, in association with Highland Motors Mountain Top Letterkenny.