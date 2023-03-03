‘It’s as important to create jobs in Donegal as it is in Dublin’ – Minister Coveney

It’s as important to create jobs in Donegal as it is in Dublin.

That’s the view of Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney who says the Government has a clear target to ensure job creation and economic growth exists right across the country.

The Minister is in the Donegal today to host the first in a series of Building Better Business Conferences which focuses on helping businesses through decarbonisation and digital transformation.

Minister Coveney says much more needs to be done to retain and enhance enterprise opportunities for future generations: