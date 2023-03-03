Man detained in connection with Omagh shooting is released

The PSNI say a 47-year-old man, arrested in connection with the investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh, has been released following questioning.
Two men, aged 33 and 57, remain in police custody.
The PSNI say a 47-year-old man, arrested in connection with the investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh, has been released following questioning.
Two men, aged 33 and 57, remain in police custody.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland