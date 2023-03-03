Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is Bairbre Uí Chathail, Thomas Pringle TD and Damien Dowds – topics include an inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic, the new Brexit deal and the lack of transparency in energy prices:

Seamus Gunn is on the show to answer all your legal questions and later we here of supports from Failte Ireland for tourism businesses on the Wild Atlantic Way:

Micheal Leddy is in studio for ‘That’s Entertainment’ which includes news of a Highland trip to Tom Jones and Tiny Vaughan on a tractor raffle for first responders to the Creeslough tragedy:

dcc logo
News, Top Stories

Applications open for Donegal Culture & Creativity Project Awards Scheme 2023

3 March 2023
Electricity
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fifth energy credit to be considered later this year

3 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

3 March 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry investigating arson attack

3 March 2023
