Finn Harps picked up their first point of the First Division campaign and a first under new boss Dave Rogers on Friday night at Finn Park in the 1-1 draw with Bray Wanderers.

Ryan Flood had Harps in front in the 17th minute but by the half hour mark Bray had levelled the fixture through Harry Groome.

Rogers told Diarmaid Doherty he was proud of his players tonight: