Con McLaughlin, former Finn Harps player, is the chair of the Donegal Branch of the Irish Soccer Referees Society and this week on The Score programme was speaking with Highland’s Chris Ashmore .

Con discussed the shortage of referees, the abuse they get and how soccer referees look on with envy at their counterparts in Rugby:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Scor-Con-McLaughlin-Refs.mp3