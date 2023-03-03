Uisce Eireann to begin water main replacement project in North Inishowen

Work is beginning this month to replace 300 metres of old water mains at Meendoran near Clonmany.

Uisce Eireann says as work takes place along the L1191, traffic will be diverted via Drumfree on the R244 and R238. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

The work is due to be completed by the end of April.

The works along the L1191 in Meendoran are a critical step in conserving our precious resource and reducing high levels of busts and leakage which have been a significant source of disruption and outages for customers.

Speaking about the benefits of the next phase of works scheduled for Inishowen Uisce Éireann’s Networks Regional Lead Declan Cawley said: “Working with Donegal County Council, we prioritise leakage reduction works in the areas that need it most. Replacing 300m of old pipes from the public water network in Meendoran will have major benefits for the drinking water supply in the area and in particular reducing bursts.”

Declan thanked local businesses and residents for their patience and cooperation.

Declan continued: “We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient for local residents but work crews will make every effort to minimise any disruptions these necessary works cause. We thank the community for their continued co-operation and patience,” explained Declan.

These works will be carried out by Farrans Construction in partnership with Donegal County Council and are due to be completed by the end of April 2023.

Uisce Éireann customers may experience some short-term interruptions to their water supply, but the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned interruption.

Customers with questions about the project can call Uisce Éireann on 1800 278 278 or contact us on Twitter @IWCare. For further updates please see the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie

Uisce Éireann is working with local authorities across the country to reduce leakage and provide customers with a more reliable water supply. Fixing leaks can be complicated but we are making progress. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2021 it was 38% and now we are on track to achieve a national leakage rate of 25% by the end of 2030.

Since 2018, Uisce Éireann has invested more than €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country through the delivery of the Leakage Reduction Programme. We are investing a further €250 million every year up to the end of 2030 – fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.

For more information on the Leakage Reduction Programme, please visit www.water.ie/ reducingleaks