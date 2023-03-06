Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
1,258 Ukrainian students in Irish schools

As of the first of this month, there were 1,258 Ukrainian students enrolled in schools in Donegal, 818 of them in Primary Schools and 440 in Secondary Schools. That represents 8.4% of the 14,931 Ukrainian students in schools across the country.

