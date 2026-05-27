Funding to preserve Ireland’s musical heritage awarded to Donegal talent

Donegal traditional music artists are among those to benefit from new national funding aimed at preserving and promoting Ireland’s cultural heritage.

The Arts Council Ireland has announced the latest recipients of its Deis Recording and Publication Award, which supports traditional arts recording and publication projects.

Donegal musicians Deirdre McGrory and Caitlín Nic Gabhann are two of fifteen successful applicants, each receiving up to €10,000 for their work.

The funding is aimed at supporting the recording of traditional music and related projects, helping to preserve oral traditions and make them more accessible to wider audiences.