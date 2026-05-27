Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Funding to preserve Ireland’s musical heritage awarded to Donegal talent

Donegal traditional music artists are among those to benefit from new national funding aimed at preserving and promoting Ireland’s cultural heritage.

The Arts Council Ireland has announced the latest recipients of its Deis Recording and Publication Award, which supports traditional arts recording and publication projects.

Donegal musicians Deirdre McGrory and Caitlín Nic Gabhann are two of fifteen successful applicants, each receiving up to €10,000 for their work.

The funding is aimed at supporting the recording of traditional music and related projects, helping to preserve oral traditions and make them more accessible to wider audiences.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Grant pic
News

Funding to preserve Ireland’s musical heritage awarded to Donegal talent

27 May 2026
police psni
News

Catholic representation in PSNI remains at 30%

27 May 2026
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairi McHugh pictured at the opening of the new City Cemetery at Mullenan on Tuesday afternoon. Included from left are John Quinn, John Kelpie, Chief Executive Officer, DCSDC, Karen Philllips, Gerry Quinn and Conor Canning.
News, Top Stories

New £5.2m Municipal Cemetery officially opens in Derry

27 May 2026
roadworks
News

Temporary road closure in place between Glenmaquin and Convoy

27 May 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Grant pic
News

Funding to preserve Ireland’s musical heritage awarded to Donegal talent

27 May 2026
police psni
News

Catholic representation in PSNI remains at 30%

27 May 2026
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairi McHugh pictured at the opening of the new City Cemetery at Mullenan on Tuesday afternoon. Included from left are John Quinn, John Kelpie, Chief Executive Officer, DCSDC, Karen Philllips, Gerry Quinn and Conor Canning.
News, Top Stories

New £5.2m Municipal Cemetery officially opens in Derry

27 May 2026
roadworks
News

Temporary road closure in place between Glenmaquin and Convoy

27 May 2026
Screenshot 2026-05-27 081020
News, Audio, Top Stories

Child now in wheelchair after appeal for life-changing medication last year – Doherty

27 May 2026
Changing Places Gallery
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inishowen councillors asked to support drive for more Changing Places facilities

27 May 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube