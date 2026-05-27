Bundoran RNLI called out five times with arrival of warm weather

Volunteer crews from the RNLI in Bundoran have urged the public to take extra care around the water after responding to five incidents in just 72 hours during the recent spell of warm weather.

All incidents were coordinated by Malin Head Coast Guard.

The crew were first alerted to reports of a missing child on a local beach, who was found safe and well.

They then assisted a stand-up paddleboarder who got into difficulty offshore. A member of the public was able to help before the situation escalated.

During a training exercise yesterday evening, the lifeboat crew also responded to reports of two children in the water at Fintra Beach.

Earlier in the day, the volunteer crew were tasked to two teenagers who had been swept by strong currents as far as “The Peak,” a well-known surf break off the Bundoran coastline.

They were brought safely ashore, while two additional casualties were rescued from the water by nearby surfers, with assistance from the Ambulance personnel and Gardaí.

Bundoran RNLI say the recent surge in callouts highlights the importance of water safety as large numbers continue to visit the coast during the good weather, especially as there are currently no lifeguards on duty at local beaches ahead of the 2026 seasonal service.