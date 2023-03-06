Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
All Donegal Winter Maintenance designated gritting routes to be gritted from this evening

Donegal county council have issued a gritting notice for all Donegal Winter Maintenance designated gritting routes. Gritting will begin at 7PM this evening.

Drivers are urged to assume no road is ice free.

 

Donegal gritting route index is as follows:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

