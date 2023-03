Minister Charlie McConalogue, says the Office of Public Works has confirmed to him that a new premises has been leased for Ramelton Garda station at Castle Street.

The leased premises will need renovation before it can be used as a Garda station. The OPW and An Garda Siochana will work together to complete the design and more to tender stage this year.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine is welcoming the new station and says its tremendous news for the people of Ramelton.