New primary school curriculum will be fully developed by 2026

The new primary school curriculum is expected to reduce the amount of time spent on religion.

It’s thought the new framework will also move the focus away from traditional subjects.

Foreign languages will be introduced, as well as a greater emphasis on covering wellbeing, music and drama.

Details of a new curriculum are due to be announced by the Minister for Education on Thursday.

Labour’s education spokesperson, Aodhán O’Ríordáin, who’s a former primary school principal, says the changes will give schools more flexibility: