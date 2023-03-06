Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New primary school curriculum will be fully developed by 2026

The new primary school curriculum is expected to reduce the amount of time spent on religion.

It’s thought the new framework will also move the focus away from traditional subjects.

Foreign languages will be introduced, as well as a greater emphasis on covering wellbeing, music and drama.

Details of a new curriculum are due to be announced by the Minister for Education on Thursday.

Labour’s education spokesperson, Aodhán O’Ríordáin, who’s a former primary school principal, says the changes will give schools more flexibility:

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday March 6th

6 March 2023
classrooms
News, Audio, Top Stories

New primary school curriculum will be fully developed by 2026

6 March 2023
Ukraine Flag
News, Top Stories

1,258 Ukrainian students in Irish schools

6 March 2023
grit0603
News, Top Stories

All Donegal Winter Maintenance designated gritting routes to be gritted from this evening

6 March 2023
