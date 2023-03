ALDI Ireland contributed €12million to the local economy in Donegal in 2022.

It was revealed in the annual ALDI Economic Impact Report.

The figure is the result of sourcing locally produced goods. The firm has seven partnerships with Donegal producers including Donegal Rapeseed Co. and P Mulrine and Sons.

2 million customer visits were welcomed across the 6 Donegal branches last year, while 40,000 meals were distributed through the FoodCloud project to local charities.