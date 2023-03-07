Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Applications for Communities Support Fund closes this Thursday

Applications for the Communities Support Fund are closing this week.

The fund is designed for Community groups in disadvantaged areas to assist with running costs and capital expenditure.

Donegal County Council and the Donegal Local Community Development Committee are inviting community groups to apply for the community support fund before 3.30pm this coming Thursday.

The Community Support Fund will support groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas with their non-pay running costs like electricity costs, refuse charges, heating charges and to enable local groups to carry out necessary repairs and improvements.

 

There are three categories in which groups can apply:

Small Grants from €500 up to a maximum of €1,000 per project

Large Grants from €5,000 up to a maximum of €10,000 per project

Small grant towards the operating and running costs for Women’s Sheds.

 

More information on how to apply can be found on Donegal County Councils website.

central criminal court
News, Top Stories

Donegal man handed suspended sentence for sexually assaulting partner as she slept

7 March 2023
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hospital inpatient charges to be scrapped

7 March 2023
snow ice weather cold (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Motorists warned to take care on roads this morning

7 March 2023
darragh o'brien
News, Top Stories

Winter eviction ban won’t be extended beyond this month

7 March 2023
Advertisement

