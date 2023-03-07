British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly adopt motion on contribution of the Good Friday Agreement

The British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly have unanimously adopted a motion on the contribution of the Good Friday Agreement.

It comes with the recognition that more needs to be done to address the impact of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The motion was agreed ahead of the 25th anniversary of the signing of the deal.

The interparliamentary body consisting of lawmakers of all parties in the UK’s legislatures and the Houses of Oireachtas say they look forward to future work needed to ensure the achievements of the agreement continue to be built on.