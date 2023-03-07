Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DACC says Cervical Check is very much on track in Donegal

Donegal Action for Cancer Care says the interpretation of 2022 Cervical Check statistics published yesterday masked what was a very positive story.

Last year in Donegal, 7,331 women in Donegal availed of Cervical Check, just over 20% fewer than in 2021. However, DACC say after assessing the figures further, the reason for the drop is the fact that 2021 was an extremely busy year, during which the service caught up on many appointments which were missed during the first lockdowns in 2020.

DACC Chair Betty Holmes says the 2022 figure was in line with expectations, compared with the previous year…….

