Deputy Thomas Pringle has said its time the Taoiseach owned that he has ‘failed utterly’.

Speaking in the Dáil today in response to the lifting of the eviction ban, Deputy Pringle has highlighted the severe lack of housing to rent in Donegal and the unaffordability of what is available.

He says homelessness is rising and that an increased need for houses to rent due to the defective block scheme is inevitable: