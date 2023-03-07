Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Second yellow weather warning issued for Donegal

Met Eireann has issued two Yellow low temperature Weather Warnings for Donegal.

The first warning of hazardous conditions due to freezing temperatures is valid from 9 o’clock this evening until 9 o’clock tomorrow morning, with the possibility of icy stretches on roads and footpaths.

 

The second will commence on Thursday morning from 6AM and cease at 12am on Friday.

A spell of rain is expected to move up the country turning to sleet and snow, causing potential hazardous driving conditions.

The warning affects Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, and parts of Connacht and Leinster.

North of the border, a similar warning is in place in Derry and Tyrone.

