Three students have been injured in an unprovoked attack as they walked from school in Stranorlar.

Between 4pm and 4:15pm last Tuesday afternoon, the group of male students were attacked by a group of male youths as they turned onto a laneway, making their way towards their school bus.

Gardai have confirmed that they are in possession of footage of the incident.

Garda Claire Raffety however, is appealing to anyone who has any information to come forward: