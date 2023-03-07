Two-thirds of victims were not offered support in 2021

Victims of crimes in the North-west are being invited to take part in research that will improve victims’ supports around the country.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties is carrying out the research to understand the experiences of victims of crime in Ireland.

Findings from the Garda Public Attitudes Survey found that just over one-third of victims surveyed were provided with details of victim support services or helplines in 2021, a drop from 51% in 2018 and 44% in 2019.

This is despite the victims right to access support services in Ireland.

Meanwhile, data from An Garda Síochána shows a year-on-year increase in the number of recorded crime incidents in the North-West of Ireland.

Attempts/threats to murder, assaults, harassments and related offences increased by 22%, robbery, extortion and hijacking offences increased by 29%.

Burglary and related offences increased by 30% and theft and related offences increased by 32%.

The 15-minute free, anonymous, online questionnaire, developed by the ICCL can be found on their website www.iccl.ie.

The deadline for completing the questionnaire is Wednesday 15 March.