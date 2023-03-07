Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Two-thirds of victims were not offered support in 2021

Victims of crimes in the North-west are being invited to take part in research that will improve victims’ supports around the country.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties is carrying out the research to understand the experiences of victims of crime in Ireland.

Findings from the Garda Public Attitudes Survey found that just over one-third of victims surveyed were provided with details of victim support services or helplines in 2021, a drop from 51% in 2018 and 44% in 2019.

This is despite the victims right to access support services in Ireland.

 

Meanwhile, data from An Garda Síochána shows a year-on-year increase in the number of recorded crime incidents in the North-West of Ireland.

Attempts/threats to murder, assaults, harassments and related offences increased by 22%, robbery, extortion and hijacking offences increased by 29%.

Burglary and related offences increased by 30% and theft and related offences increased by 32%.

The 15-minute free, anonymous, online questionnaire, developed by the ICCL can be found on their website www.iccl.ie.

The deadline for completing the questionnaire is Wednesday 15 March.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

central criminal court
News, Top Stories

Donegal man handed suspended sentence for sexually assaulting partner as she slept

7 March 2023
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hospital inpatient charges to be scrapped

7 March 2023
snow ice weather cold (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Motorists warned to take care on roads this morning

7 March 2023
darragh o'brien
News, Top Stories

Winter eviction ban won’t be extended beyond this month

7 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

central criminal court
News, Top Stories

Donegal man handed suspended sentence for sexually assaulting partner as she slept

7 March 2023
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hospital inpatient charges to be scrapped

7 March 2023
snow ice weather cold (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Motorists warned to take care on roads this morning

7 March 2023
darragh o'brien
News, Top Stories

Winter eviction ban won’t be extended beyond this month

7 March 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Applications for Communities Support Fund closes this Thursday

7 March 2023
aldi
News, Top Stories

ALDI contributes €12million to local economy in 2022

7 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube