Winter eviction ban won’t be extended beyond this month

The winter eviction ban won’t be extended beyond the end of this month.

That’s the proposal being brought to Cabinet this morning by the Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

Coalition leaders have agreed to end the eviction ban as planned on the 31st of March.

There won’t be any extension and evictions will return on a phased basis depending on when someone was issued with a notice to quit.

That means some tenants will be entitled to remain in the property until June.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will also begin developing a budget package for both landlords and tenants with the fine detail to come later in the year.

Each local authority will also be given a target to acquire social housing where people on HAP or RAS supports are being evicted so a landlord can sell the home.

Cabinet will have the final sign off on the measures this morning but those are the proposals agreed by the party leaders.

Opposition parties will be strongly critical of the move with most having advocated for the evictions ban to be strengthened and extended.

