Met Eireann has issued a Yellow low temperature Weather Warning for Donegal.

The warning of hazardous conditions due to freezing temperatures is valid from 9 o’clock this evening until 9 o’clock tomorrow morning, with the possibility of icy stretches on roads and footpaths.

The warning affects Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, and parts of Connacht and Leinster.

North of the border, a similar warning is in place in Derry and Tyrone.